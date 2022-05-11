Two people injured one left serious after scaffold collapse at Hammersmith

An investigation has been launched after two men were injured after scaffolding attached to Hammersmith town hall collapsed late on Wednesday afternoon.

Offices from the Metropolitan police along with firefighters and urban search and rescue trained specialists from the London Fire Brigade were all scrambled to the scene following the collapse of a large erection of scaffolding.

A number of local road closures have been put in place whilst the two men are extricated the area is made safe health and safety executive have been informed and will work with officers for the police to carry out their investigation one man has been left with serious life changing injuries the police have been approached for comment