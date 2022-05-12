A CCTV image of a woman who may have important information on an arson at a shop in Gillingham has been released by Kent Police

At around 3.15pm on Friday 22 April 2022, an item was set alight and placed on a shelf inside the Wilkinson’s store in High Street.

Following a review of available CCTV, officers have identified a woman who might be able to assist with their enquiries and they are appealing for any information which can help identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/75274/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information/forms/give- information-anonymously.