The Make Ready Centre in The Horseshoe, Banstead, is on the site of the Trust’s former headquarters and is South East Coast Ambulance Service’s (SECAmb’s) first new-build Make Ready Centre in the county.

The development boasts a fleet workshop and the Trust’s Make Ready vehicle preparation system along with modern office space and rest and wellbeing facilities for staff.

SECAmb’s Make Ready Centres involve specialist teams of staff cleaning, restocking and maintaining the Trust’s fleet. SECAmb currently operates nine Make Ready Centres across its region with the Banstead centre following on from the opening of Brighton Make Ready Centre which became operational at the end of 2020.

Ambulance crews currently starting and ending their shifts at Epsom, Leatherhead, Redhill, Dorking and Godstone ambulance stations will instead start and finish at the new centre.

Service to the surrounding area is protected with the new centre supported by a network of Ambulance Community Response Posts (ACRP) at both existing ambulance stations and additional sites. The move brings the area in line with the system SECAmb already operated across much of its region.

The response posts have suitable rest facilities for crews between calls and when on a break.

As previously outlined, SECAmb has sold or is in the process of selling its Leatherhead, Redhill, Dorking and Godstone sites for redevelopment with response posts either retained on the current sites or moved to nearby locations in the towns.

Many of the Trust’s older ambulance stations are outdated and not always in the best location for current patient need.