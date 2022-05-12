Information is sought to help locate a missing man from Dartford

Erdmanis Liepa was last seen in the Bow Arrow Lane area of Dartford on Thursday 21 April 2022 and was reported missing to Kent Police four days later.

Although last seen in Dartford, the 30-year-old lives in Sheerness and has ties to the Sittingbourne area.

He also goes by the name ‘Arty’ and is described as being white with short brown hair and an average build. He also wears glasses.

Inspector Steve Bassett, from Kent Police, said: ‘We are growing increasingly concerned for Erdmanis’ wellbeing and, since he was reported missing to us on 25 April, we have completed numerous enquiries to try and locate him.

‘These have included reviewing available CCTV and speaking with people who are known to him. We have, however, received no new information, or sightings, since he was reported missing to us.

‘If anyone has information that can help us locate him, I urge them to call us on 101 and quote MPXB/3474/22 at their earliest opportunity. In the event of an emergency, dial 999.