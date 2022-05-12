Kent Police is taking part in a national campaign aimed at encouraging people to surrender unwanted firearms and ammunition.

The two-and-half week surrender runs from Thursday 12 May 2022 until Sunday 29 May 2022 and offers people the opportunity to dispose of unwanted or illegally held guns and ammunition including replica firearms, antique firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, component parts and other ballistic items that are being held.

The surrender is an opportunity to dispose of unwanted, unlicensed weapons in a safe place and avoid the risk of them falling into the wrong hands.

During this period, those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for illegal possession at the point of surrender and can remain anonymous if they choose to.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Dyball of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: ‘Many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality, or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes. Some are held legally and are no longer required. Others are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to harm, threaten, and intimidate their local communities.

‘This a good opportunity for those individuals to dispose of them without fear of being prosecuted for illegal possession. In handing over a firearm to us, you are preventing it from getting into the wrong hands and you could be saving someone’s life.

‘This is an excellent opportunity to remove potential harm to others and protect your community.’

During the surrender the public can hand firearms to the front counter at the following police stations:

North Kent

Medway

Sittingbourne

Canterbury

Margate

Folkestone

Maidstone

Tonbridge

Please check the opening times of the station you wish to visit by visiting the Kent Police website before attending www.kent.police.uk/your-area

Individuals wishing to dispose of an unwanted firearms or ammunition who cannot attend the above stations should call 101 to arrange collection.