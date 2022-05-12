Police are appealing for help to find a woman reported missing from #Swanley

Jeneve McKee is 66 years old and was last seen at around 10am today (Thursday 12 May).

Jeneve is white and has shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes, and is around 5ft tall. She sometimes wears glasses and carries a black handbag.

She may have the appearance of suffering difficulties with her back and walks with a limp.

Jeneve has no access to a car and will be walking or using public transport. It is possible that she may have travelled in the direction of East Sussex towards #Eastbourne