The family of Emmanuel Odunlami have released a tribute in the lead up to the two-week anniversary of his death

His family said: “Emmanuel was a loving father, fiancé, son, brother, family member and friend who was unjustly taken ahead of his time. “He was celebrating his birthday on the bank holiday weekend when he was sadly taken from us. “Emmanuel was immensely loved by all who knew him. He had a kind heart, a bright smile and a genuine soul. “Rest in perfect peace Emmanuel Odunlami. We love and miss you forever.” The family ask everyone to kindly respect their privacy during this difficult time. Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following the fatal stabbing in Gresham Street, City of London, at 11.30pm on 1 May 2022. Anyone with information should use the Major Incident Public Portal or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.