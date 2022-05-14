A suspect was arrested moments after a robbery was reported to police

Police were called to Hillocks Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, shortly after 2.45am this morning (Saturday) after a teenager was threatened and had his electric scooter stolen.

Officers then located a suspect in nearby Sutton Road and detained him.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and cannabis possession. He remains in police custody.

A sharpened screwdriver was also found at the scene and seized

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was uninjured and later reunited with his scooter.

Detective Sergeant Georgie Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As with all incidents of this type, officers responded very quickly and were on the scene within minutes.

“A suspect was very quickly identified and arrested by armed response officers who were in the area at the time.

“Robbery is an extremely serious offence that can have a long-lasting impact on victims. That is why we currently have two specialist teams of detectives in Nottinghamshire who focus on bringing those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 84 of 14 May 2022.