Officers investigating a fatal collision in Chelsea are appeal for witnesses

Police were called to Cheyne Walk, SW3, at 6.21am on Saturday, 14 May, to reports of a collision involving a car, a woman, and three dogs.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS). A 41-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. All three dogs have also died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision.

The women’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

The 26-year-old male driver of an Audi car, which had been involved in the collision, was found with minor injuries. He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody

A crime scene has been put in place. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as road closures are in place.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 1500/14May.