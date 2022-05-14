Officers investigating an incident in which a member of rail staff was verbally abused and threatened with violence by two passengers on a train to London Kings Cross have released these CCTV images of two suspects

At 5,45pm on Saturday 9 April, a man and a woman boarded a train at York station travelling directly to Kings Cross.

When told by the train guard that the service wasn’t stopping anywhere in between, they became abusive and demanded to get off the train. They swore at her and threatened her with violence.

The train then made an unscheduled stop at Retford station, where the couple disembarked and left the station.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 436 of 09/04/22.