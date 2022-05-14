Police are appealing for help in identifying a man following a serious homophobic assault in Burgess Park

The 55-year-old male victim was approached by a man, not known to him, while walking with two friends in Burgess Park at 01:40 BST on Saturday, 14 May. The man shouted homophobic abuse before hitting the victim over the head and making off on foot along Albany Road.

Emergency services attended the location. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not life-threatening.

Officers wish to speak with a man who was seen on CCTV walking along Albany Road. He is a young man, possibly aged in his early 20s, who was wearing a stud earring and carrying a plastic JD Sports string bag on his back.

Even though his face cannot be seen in this image, it is hoped that somebody will recognise the man. Enquiries are ongoing, including a search for any additional CCTV footage.

Anyone with information or anyone who may know the identity of the man pictured should call 101 and quote CAD 650/14may. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.

Commander Dr Alison Heydari, Frontline Policing, said: “We have made it clear that tackling violent crime is the Met’s top priority and we are seeing positive results. This sort of violence will not be tolerated, all the more so when exacerbated by a homophobic motive.