Police investigating an assault in Herne Bay have arrested three suspects

At 7.05am on Tuesday 3 May 2022, two vehicles were involved in a collision in Stanley Road.

An altercation then took place between two men from one of the cars and three people who had been in the other vehicle.

During the altercation, one of the men received injuries consistent with a stab wound, for which he received treatment at a London hospital.

As part of the investigation into the incident, a 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault.

The suspects have all been bailed pending further enquiries and the investigation is ongoing.