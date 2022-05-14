The UK remains one of the most desired destinations for college students. British universities constantly feature in the lists of the world’s top universities

Statistics show that the number of students in the UK’s higher education has increased from 2.3 million in 2013/2014 to 2.75 million in 2020/2021. The number is likely to grow further.

If you are planning to apply to a UK university, follow the rules below to increase your chances of admission.

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS)

UCAS is a UK-based charity founded in 1992. It manages the application process for prospective undergraduate students in Great Britain. No matter which UK university you have chosen for your undergraduate studies, you need to register with UCAS as an individual to initiate the application process.

University Deadlines

Managing deadlines is extremely important. Those who have used custom research paper writing services know how much care professionals take to meet them. Check the exact deadline for applications for every university. Some might move their deadlines forward. Make sure you don’t miss the deadline for the university of your choice.

If you are applying for 2023, the key dates are as follows:

15 October 2022, 18:00 (UK time): Applicable to Oxford and Cambridge, most courses in medicine, veterinary medicine/science, and dentistry. You can add choices with a different deadline, but don’t exceed five choices.

25 January 2023, 18:00 (UK time): For most courses.

If you missed the deadlines for 2022 (15 October 2021, and 26 January 2022):

Still possible to apply for some courses. Contact the selected university to find out if they have any vacancies.

30 June 2022: This is the deadline for the majority of international students.

4 July 2022: The last date to apply via UCAS extra for 2022 September admission.

5 July 2022: UCAS Clearing starts.

In general, it is considered best practice to submit your application well in advance of the deadlines. Once you have collected all the necessary information and documents, don’t wait until the very last moment when you might be forced to scramble to meet the deadline.

Entry Requirements

Go through the entry requirements carefully. Make sure that your qualifications, GCSE results, and grades are a good fit. Do not lower your changes by aiming too high.

Remember that you can select up to five courses. This gives you some flexibility to manoeuvre between more and less rigid requirements. Also, review these 5 Real-Life Lessons About Entering a Prestigious University to learn what you should expect if admitted.

Starting and Submitting Your Application

The application fee is £22 for a single choice. It goes up to £26.50 for two or more choices. You can pay either to your university or to UCAS directly.

Make sure you have all the required information handy. This includes courses selected, a personal statement, a written reference, and an application fee.

You can keep working on your application over time, saving each version. Submit only when you are sure you hit all requirements. If you have ever used write my essay for me services, you must appreciate the value of incremental progress.

Tracking Your Application

Following submission, you can track progress via UCAS Track. All you have to do is sign in with your ID and password. You’ll be able to see if you have any offers or invitations to interviews. You will also receive email notifications with key updates.

Recap

Studying in the UK is a dream for many young people. Make sure you are familiar with the application rules, procedures, and requirements. Proper preparation and planning will help you increase your chances of admission and make your dream come true.

Caitlin Ganz has years of experience in monitoring and assessing developments in the education sector as a coach and a professional writer. In the last years, she has been focusing on assessing the advantages and disadvantages of college programs and courses. Caitlin’s insights and tips have become particularly popular since the pandemic outbreak.