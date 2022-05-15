A body has very sadly been found in the search for missing man David Haw in Poole Harbour

Very sad upset from Dorset Police this evening

Dorset Police received a report at 1.37pm on Saturday 14 May 2022 that a body had been found in the water in Poole Harbour. The body was recovered and, while formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be that of David Haw. David’s family have been updated and the coroner has been notified.

At 1.59am on Monday 2 May 2022 Dorset Police received a report that 24-year-old David, from Sussex, had fallen off a RIB in the harbour.

Extensive searches have been carried out in the days since, with Dorset Police supported by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is being led by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) and remains ongoing. A 19-year-old man from Southampton who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter remains released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of MCIT, said: “David’s family have been kept fully updated and our thoughts are very much with them and all David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to do all we can to support them.