A main road has been closed following a serious collision

This is gonna cause some issues

The incident happened in Radcliffe Road, Cropwell Butler, just before 9am today (Sunday 15 May).

Radcliffe Road and Cropwell Road, on either side of the A46, are closed while emergency services deal with the incident. The A46 itself is unaffected.

Drivers are advised to avoid the road, which is expected to be closed for some time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 220 of 15 May 2022.