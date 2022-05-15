A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died in a road traffic collision in Rochdale

Officers were called to the incident between two vehicles on Halifax Road, Littleborough, at around the 10.50pm on 13 May 2022.

The 82-year-old female driver of a Kia was pronounced dead at the scene while the front-seat passenger, a 55-year-old woman, is in hospital in a critical condition.

A 21-year-old male from the same car received minor injuries.

The 24-year-old male driver of the other car, an Audi, is being questioned in police custody.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 3464 of 13/05/2022.