A man has been jailed for stalking and harassing a victim after sending them hundreds of messages and emails over a six-week period

Jason Withers, 33, of Finstock Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent, admitted stalking involving serious harm and distress and breaching a non-molestation order between 16 February 2022 and 21 February 2022.

He was sentenced to 27 months behind bars on Thursday (12 May) at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

The court heard how Withers had sent more than 200 emails to the victim on 1 February this year, with him then sending 142 messages just hours after he was handed the non-molestation order on 16 February.

He also threatened to steal the victim’s car and attempted to access their bank account.

PC Mark Aldridge, the officer in the case, said: “Withers was relentless in his harassment of the victim who understandably was frightened for their life.

“The psychological impact of Withers’ actions on the victim is immeasurable.

“I’m glad he has been jailed for his prolific offending and hope the victim is able to move on and attempt to rebuild their life.”

