A man is due to appear in court charged with fraud in connection with the alleged use of stolen bank cards

Fifty-year-old Martin Tideswell, of Hungerhill Road, St Ann’s, faces nine charges of fraud by false representation and one charge of possession of heroin at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 16 May).

Enquiries are continuing into the burglary in which the bank cards were stolen, when a rucksack was taken from a property in North Sherwood Street, in the city centre, between 11pm on 6 May and 11am on 7 May.

The stolen cards had been used at a number of retailers on 7 May.

Detective Inspector Mark Booth, of Nottinghamshire Police, praised the investigation by the force’s burglary team.

“The members of the burglary team are relentless in their investigations. The fact that these officers are dedicated to tackling this type of crime means they are highly skilled,” he said.

“A suspect has now been put before the courts in this investigation.

“The team’s work continues, as they keep striving to maintain a sustained reduction in burglary across the city and county.”