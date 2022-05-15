A man who carried out a string of crimes in Coventry including attacking and robbing two people has been jailed

Jordan Emery attacked a young woman on 31 March as she walked home from work along Butts Lane. The 26-year-old was punched in the face and pushed against a wall before Emery stole her bag and ran off.

In the early hours of 7 April, Emery attacked a man who was walking along Corporation Street.

The 61-year-old was repeatedly hit across the back of the head, causing him to lose a tooth, before Emery searched the man’s pockets, stealing his phone, wallet and bank cards.

The attack was reported to us and less than two hours later Emery was arrested in the city centre after CCTV operators tracked him through the city and led officers to his location.

CCTV captured both robberies and clothes worn by Emery at the time of his arrest was captured in the CCTV clips.

Emery was charged with both robberies.

He was also identified as being involved in three burglaries in Coventry that took place in the early hours of the 16 March.

Emery smashed a communal door to student accommodation on Trinity Street where he stole a TV. He also broke into a student’s room claiming to be doing room checks although nothing was taken. He was also later identified through CCTV as being responsible for an attempted burglary at The Wave.

James Emery of Faulkner House, Stoney Stanton Road, appeared at Warwickshire Justice Centre last Friday (6 May) where he pleaded guilty to two robberies, two burglaries and an attempted burglary. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

PC James Rees from Force CID, said: “This was a traumatic experience for both victims who were simply just walking home when they were attacked by Emery. I hope they find some comfort in this sentence.

“The joint work that led to Emery’s arrest demonstrates the excellent partnership we have with our partners at Coventry City Council and CCTV operatives around the city. A big thank you to them for their help.”