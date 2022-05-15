A woman who died following a road traffic collision in Chelsea on Saturday morning has been named

Olivia Riley was 41 and from Suffolk. Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police were called to Cheyne Walk, SW3, at 06:21 BST on Saturday, 14 May following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

Olivia was pronounced dead at the scene.

It appears she had been walking her three dogs, all golden retrievers, at the time of the incident.

They also died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken into police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who captured it on a dash-cam or other camera, should call 101, providing the reference 1500/14MAY.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.