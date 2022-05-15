A woman who sexually assaulted and raped a child with two other men has been given a life sentence for sexual offences against children today following an extensive joint investigation by Merseyside Police and St Helens Social Care

During a previous court case in June 2021 a phone of a convicted paedophile showed indecent images and videos of children sent by a mobile number that was linked to Vicki Bevan.

Further messages and images alleged that Vicki was sexually abusing children with two other men.

The evidence led to a search being conducted of Vicki’s home address where numerous devices including laptops and a mobile phone were found with several indecent images of children that were shared with two men Tony Hutton and Paul Rafferty.

Bevan was arrested on Monday 25th October 2021 and was charged with 11 offences the following day. Further charges were then added to Bevan’s indictment at court and she was charged with a total of 34 offences.

After all pleading guilty at Liverpool Crown Court in January 2022 Vicki Bevan of Napier Street, St Helens was today given a life sentence with a minimum term of 10 years for rape, five counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, making indecent images, three counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child and two counts of possessing extreme pornography.

Paul Rafferty, 62, of Fry Street, St Helens was jailed for 10 years with an extended four year license for the rape of a child under 13, assaulting a child under the age of 13 by penetration, sexual assault of a child under 13, three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, one count of making an indecent photograph and two counts of making indecent photographs.

Tony Hutton, 42, of Liverpool Street, St Helens was jailed for four years for sexual assault of a child under 13 and two counts of taking indecent photographs.

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Woods said: “These extremely disturbing crimes committed by Bevan, Rafferty and Hutton have caused great psychological and physical harm to their victims and destroyed lives.

“They repeatedly subjected them to deplorable offences, and we welcome the lengthy sentences given out by the court today.

“Thanks to our extensive investigations with St Helens Social Services these three despicable offenders are all behind bars where they pose no further risk to other children.

“I would like to thank the detectives and social workers on the investigation team who have worked tirelessly to support the victims of Bevan, Rafferty and Hutton and gather evidence to bring them to justice.

“It proves that Merseyside Police are completely committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and those who seek to do them harm.

“If you have experienced any form of sexual abuse, or know of a child being abused, please come forward and report this to police.