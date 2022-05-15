Can you help Police find missing Selby 15-year-old Chloe Grewer?

Chloe was last seen on Friday 13 May 2022 when she left a property in Appleton Roebuck to meet a friend.

It’s understood that Chloe then travelled to Manchester where she was last sighted at 3.30am this morning (Saturday 14 May 2022) at the McDonalds restaurant on Oxford Road in Manchester city centre.

Chloe is described as having very long dark brown hair, blue eyes and is around 5 feet 6 inches with a slim build. She has a nose piercing and wears a gold ring on each hand and two gold necklaces. She was last seen wearing a green long sleeved top, black leather look trousers, a black body warmer and white Nike Air Force trainers. It’s also thought she is carrying a black handbag with a gold chain.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Chloe’s whereabouts and are asking the public to report any sightings of her.