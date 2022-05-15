CCTV images released in renewed appeal following Canterbury assault

CCTV images of two men who may have important information on an assault in Canterbury city centre have been released by Kent Police in a renewed appeal for information.

At around 7.40pm, on Saturday 14 May 2022, a disturbance involving a group of men took place outside the Seven Stars Inn in Orange Street.

During the incident, a man in his 30s was assaulted by two unknown men. He sustained a serious head injury and was taken to a London hospital where he remains.

Following a review of available CCTV, officers have identified two men who they believe will have important information that can assist with enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the men is asked to call Kent Police. Officers are also keen to speak with witnesses who are yet to make a report and would additionally like to obtain any video which captures the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/91888/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.