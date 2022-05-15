Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after a man was hospitalised following an attack with a corrosive substance on Wednesday

Shortly before 10.40pm police were called by NWAS to a report of a man being attacked with a substance suspected of being acid at an address on Burlington Avenue in Oldham.

The victim – aged 39 – is said to have answered his front door when liquid was thrown at him out of a bottle by a man who proceeded to run away from the scene towards Manley Road. He’s believed to have arrived at the address with another male.

He was treated at the scene by specialist emergency service personnel before being taken to the hospital for treatment to serious facial burns.

His condition is described as stable and not life-threatening.

Enquiries are being conducted by detectives in Oldham CID, alongside partners from GMFRS, as detectives work to establish what the liquid was that was used and the man responsible for this.

Investigators are keeping an open mind at this stage, but do believe that the man was deliberately targeted and that the victim is known to the suspect.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester police online via their LiveChat facility, if able, or by calling 101 quoting incident 3391 of 11/05/2022.

An online portal has been formed for any images or video footage – including dash-cam – to be uploaded as part of enquiries: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22Q15-PO1