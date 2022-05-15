Officers investigating a serious assault in Southampton now have these images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Police in Hampshire previously appealed for information early in March following the assault, which took place in Lower Bannister Street on Wednesday 2 March.

Between 10.50 and 11.20pm, a man in his 50s was assaulted by a group of three men using a glass bottle. A broken bottle was retrieved from the scene by officers.

Since our first appeal, we have been following up numerous lines of enquiry in order to identify and locate those involved.

We now have these images of three men, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

One of the men is described as:

• White

• In his 20s

• 6ft tall

• Stocky build

The other two men are described as:

• White

• In their 20s

• Slim build

The victim was left with serious injuries including a fractured skull and a brain bleed. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but has since returned home.

Rebecca Stevens from the Western Investigations Department said: “Prior to this incident, the victim attended the Southampton vs West Ham United football match. He later attended the Giddy Bridge pub on London Road.

“We believe those involved in the incident had also been at this pub and that there was possibly an altercation that took place while they were there.

“If you have any information that can help us identify these three men, please contact us.”

Do you recognise the people pictured? Perhaps you were in the Giddy Bridge pub on the evening in question and recall an altercation taking place?

Maybe you saw someone acting suspiciously in the city centre or carrying a glass bottle around the time of the assault?

If you have any information that may assist our enquiries please contact 101 quoting reference 44220085815.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via: https://orlo.uk/PQaJM