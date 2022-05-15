There is a chance that thunderstorms may cause some flooding and disruption on Sunday night

A yellow weather warning has been issued covering the South East involving rain and thunderstorms.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.