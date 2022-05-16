A 63-year-old man accused of murdering a man in Norwich is due to go on trial in September

Stephen Grimwood, of Shipfield, Norwich, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today (16 May 2022) after being charged with the murder of 58-year-old Mark Franklin.

It follows an incident in Appleyard Crescent on Friday 29 April 2022, when officers were called to reports of a sudden death. A Home Office post-mortem examination later established that the victim died as a result of serious head wounds.

Grimwood refused to appear in court and in his absence, was further remanded in custody with a provisional trial date set for 7 September 2022.