A family had a lucky escape after smoke alarms alerted them to a fire in their flat on Darling Row in Bethnal Green in the early hours of Sunday morning

A flat on the fourth floor of a five-storey block was damaged by the fire. Two adults and three children left the property before the Brigade arrived. They were treated on scene for smoke inhalation and two of the children were taken to hospital as a precaution by London Ambulance Service crews.

Station Officer Sam Redfern, who was at the scene, said: “This family was incredibly lucky as they were woken by their smoke alarms.

“They woke to find their flat full of smoke but the early warning from the smoke alarms meant they were able to safely evacuate immediately.

“This incident shows the importance of having smoke alarms fitted in your home.

“They give the earliest possible warning of fire and you should have working smoke alarms in every room where a fire can start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen and bathroom. They should be tested regularly.”

The Brigade was called at 0219 and the fire was under control by 0311. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Shadwell and Shoreditch fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.