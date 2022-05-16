A killer who carried out the fatal attack on Police Community Support Officer Julia James as she walked her dog in Aylesham has been found guilty of her murder.

Julia turned around at a spot where she would normally look at butterflies and then started to walk back but slightly changed course. A few minutes later the data from the watch showed she had stopped right where her body was later discovered by members of the public at around 4pm.

Police and ambulances were called but Julia was declared deceased after suffering a fatal head injury. Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate launched a murder investigation.

It was later, during their enquiries, when officers discovered her injuries were due to a blow to the head with a jack handle, an implement used to lift railway tracks.

Community spirit

Over the course of their enquiries, 1,100 officers from Kent Police and other forces undertook an extensive investigation. A key aspect was house-to-house, where officers gathered information from around 5,000 residents in Aylesham and the surrounding area. Volunteers from the Special Constabulary and the Police Cadets also assisted by posting leaflets encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

More than 1,400 members of the public contacted police with information and officers carried out extensive fingertip searches in the fields near to where Julia lived.

Officers reviewed 6,700 hours of CCTV and dashcam footage and put in place numerous

road checks where they stopped around 500 vehicles to seek information from occupants.

Detectives made several public appeals for witnesses to come forward along with a reconstruction of Julia’s last known movements on the day she died, in the hope it would jog people’s memories.