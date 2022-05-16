A man has been arrested following a suspicious incident in Southampton

The incident took place on Friday evening (13 May) Officers were called at 9.59pm to a report that a 10-year-old boy had allegedly been approached by a man unknown to him at the Daisy Dip football cage on Laburnum Road between 8.45pm and 9pm.

It is alleged that the man tried to take him by the hand and spoke to him inappropriately.

The boy was not injured and returned home. We are supporting him and his family.

Since the incident was reported to us on Friday, officers have been conducting enquiries and a 37-year-old man from Southampton has since been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a boy under 13. He remains in police custody at the current time.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.