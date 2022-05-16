A motorcyclist in his 50s has been killed in a collision this afternoon

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle on the N2 at the Philipstown junction at about 12.35 IST.

A man in his 50s, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and the road is closed between Collon and Ardee to allow for a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.