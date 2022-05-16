A red Honda Motorcycle and a white Volvo XC70 collided causing a fatal collision near Garve

Road Policing Officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road crash on the A835 at the junction of the A832 near Garve on Sunday, 15 May, 2022.

At around 8.35am a red Honda Motorcycle and a white Volvo XC70 collided. The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man, was taken to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness with serious injuries, where he later died.

The driver and passenger of the Volvo were uninjured.

Sergeant David Miller of Dingwall Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.