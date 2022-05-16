A serving Met Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been sentenced for witness intimidation

PCSO Mohammed Zaman, attached to the West Area Command Unit, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, 16 May where he was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment.

This following his conviction following trial at Willesden Magistrates Court on Friday, 4 March.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, in charge of policing for Ealing, Hillingdon and Hounslow, said: “The actions of this officer have undermined the trust and confidence that people have in our organisation.

“His actions are not representative of the standards of behaviour that we expect from our employees and we will always investigate those who do not meet those standards and hold them to account.”

On 24 March 2021, PCSO Zaman was off duty when he met a woman, who at the time was a victim in a harassment case.

He spoke to her and used words that intimidated her, saying that he and his friends knew where she lived.

This was reported to police and an investigation was launched by the West Area Command Unit. PCSO Zaman was arrested the following day.

He was subsequently charged on 15 April 2021 and suspended from duty.