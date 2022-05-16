Can you help Police find missing Darren Beckett from Southampton?

The 54-year-old was last seen today (May 16) around 3.45pm in Hyde Close

Officers and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.

Darren is described as being white, around 6ft tall and of large build. He was wearing denim jeans and has a tattoo of a bulldog on his arm.

He is believed to be driving a BMW 3 Series, registration number RN51 RHE.

Police believe he may still be in the Southampton area, but could also travel to the New Forest.

If you have seen Darren or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220193294.