Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Barnet have charged two men with murder

Bulent Bakir, 25 of Old Road, Enfield and Daige Ramsey, 23 of Winchester Road, E4 were charged on Monday, 16 May with the murder of 30-year-old Olsi Kuka.

They will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 17 May.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0200 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 655/11May.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.