Major search sparked near Folkstone following reports of a object thought to be a person in the water

A major search and rescue operation is being conducted near Folkstone following reports of a person in the water to Kent Police.

Kent Fire and rescue service along with their boat team, Officers from Kent Police the Dover RNLI lifeboat, Coastguard teams from Dover and Folkstone and the Rescue helicopter “Rescue 163” have all been tasked in foul weather to carry out a shoreline search for a person following a report of a head being spotted by a member of the public to Kent Police.

The incident kicked off around 10pm 0n Sunday evening. A large number of emergency services remain as the search continues. Kent Fire and Rescue have also committed a boat into the water to assist with the search whilst other rescue workers are searching the coastline. The Dover RNLI lifeboat is carrying out a search between the Hythe ranges and Folkstone harbour.

Kent Polic has been approached for comment