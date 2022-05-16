Officers in Sheffield are appealing for your help to find Jess

Jess, age 15, was last seen at about 7.20pm today (Sunday 15 May), running past the Scarsdale 100 pub on Sevenairs Road in Beighton.

Jess is white and described as approx. 5ft 1in tall, of medium build, with short dark hair, and Jess wears glasses. Jess was wearing a light grey hooded top, dark grey jogging bottoms, black Nike trainers and a black bomber jacket.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jess’ welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen Jess, who is on foot and known to have links to the S13 postcode in the city. Jess may frequent fast food restaurants or places with free Wi-Fi available.