Paperless parking permits begin to roll out across the district

East Hampshire District Council will be switching to issuing paperless parking permits from Monday 16 May.

Residents and businesses applying for a season parking permit online will be issued with an electronic permit at the time of application. This will mean there will be no need to wait for a paper version to arrive through the post days later.

The new improvement also means you will no longer have to display a paper permit in your car window, worry about losing it or it being issued with the wrong details. By not printing and delivering paper tickets we are also actively reducing our carbon footprint.

Councillor Ingrid Thomas, East Hampshire District Council’s Portfolio holder for Neighbourhood Quality, said: “Residents and businesses will benefit from the new online paperless permit as it will be the quickest and easiest way to gain a seasonal parking permit.

“With no need to print or post permits it will also reduce our carbon footprint. However, I would like to reassure anyone who is not online, that they can still get their permit in the usual way.”

The cost for permits will remain the same, subject to a standard annual yearly increase as has always been the case.