Police are appealing for information following an assault in Newcastle

At around 12.20am today officers received a report that a 24 year old man had been assaulted.

The victim was walking along Neville Street when he was approached by another male who then punched the victim to the face, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital with a fractured skull. His condition is currently described as critical but stable.

An investigation has now been launched and police are also keen to identify a man who was in the area at the time of the incident and may be able to assist officers with their investigation.

The man is described as a white male, 6’ tall of medium build with black/dark brown hair fade and a full light brown/ginger beard. He was believed to be wearing a bright blue jumper, black skinny jeans and Tommy Mallett shoes.