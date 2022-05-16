Police are growing concerned for the welfare of an 11-year-old boy who has been reported missing from the Redruth area

Kayden Mills was last seen at home at around 1.30am today, Monday 16 May.

Kayden is described as a white male, around 5ft tall and of stocky build. He has short dark hair and green/blue eyes. It’s believed that he was wearing a dark blue bomber jacket and a pair of black ‘Vans’ trainers.

Officers are carrying out searches and enquiries in efforts to find Kayden but are now appealing for the public to report any information or sightings.

Anyone who has seen Kayden or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 123 16/5/22.