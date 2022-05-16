Road Policing Officers are appealing for information after a fatal road crash on the B914 in Fife

On Saturday, 14 May at around 7.30pm on Saturday evening, a 22-year-old man was driving a Ford Focus on the B914 between Kelty and Saline, at its junction with the B915. The vehicle collided with a wall and caught fire.

Emergency services attended and the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was reopened around 3am on Sunday, 15 May.

Sergeant Colin Morrison from the Road Policing Unit said: “At this time our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the Ford Focus driving on the B914 to contact us. I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward as this information will assist our investigation.”