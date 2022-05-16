Two men who stole a woman’s car and tried to bundle her into the boot have been taken off the streets for a significant time by Nottinghamshire Police

Keiran Moss and Darren Dunstan carried out the ‘terrifying’ violent attack after targeting the woman while she was alone and trying to park her car.

The duo forced the driver’s side door open, before Moss put the woman in a headlock and dragged her out of the car – having also snatched her phone.

Moss then handed the phone to Dunstan, before leading his scared victim to the back of the car and telling her to open the boot and get inside.

After the woman tried to break free from her attackers, Moss grabbed her by the back of the neck and warned her ‘don’t be stupid or I’m going to beat you up’.

He then punched her in the face twice, before the woman finally managed to wriggle out of Moss’ grasp and ran away screaming for help.

The woman sustained injuries to her face, neck and shoulder during the late-night attack in Castle Bridge Road, Castle Marina, on 4 September 2021.

After briefly chasing after the woman, both men jumped in her car and drove away at high speed, with Moss behind the wheel.

The vehicle then activated automatic number plate recognition cameras as it drove to Leicester, with both men being arrested for the attack just an hour later.

While in custody, Dunstan then assaulted one police officer and also racially abused a second.

Moss was charged with robbery and driving while disqualified, while Dunstan was charged with robbery, assault of an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment.

The duo appeared together at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday (12 May 2022), having pleaded guilty to all the charges.

An impact statement was read on behalf of the victim in court, which said: “This whole experience has been life-changing and has caused me to suffer flashbacks and anxiety. It has left me worried about the safety of my family.”

Carrying out sentencing, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo, added: “This was a joint attack on a lone female, who was on her own in her car. What happened next was terrifying and has resulted in life-changing consequences for her because of what you did.”

Moss, 36, of Wheatacre Road, Clifton, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

Dunstan, 37, of Shakespeare Street, Nottingham city centre, was jailed for five years.

Detective Constable Gillian Cutts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Moss and Dunstan’s actions that night were absolutely deplorable – but thankfully, following swift action by Nottinghamshire Police they have been locked up and taken off the streets for a significant time.

“Both of them worked in tandem to put a woman through an incredibly distressing experience that she has sadly revealed she is still feeling the effects of to this day.

“Robbery is an extraordinarily serious crime that can leave a lasting mark on people, not just physically but often much more so from a psychological and emotional standpoint too.

“This type of criminality deserves to be met with a severe punishment, so I’m pleased to see that both Moss and Dunstan will spend the next few years of their lives behind bars thinking about what they’ve done.

“As a force, we’re absolutely committed to rooting out those who commit both robbery and acts of violence against women and girls, so the sentences handed out in this case should serve as a warning to anyone thinking of acting in this manner.”