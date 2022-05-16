Two suspects have been arrested by officers investigating an assault in #Canterbury city centre

wo suspects have been arrested by officers investigating an assault in #Canterbury city centre.

At around 7.40pm on Saturday 14 May 2022, a disturbance involving a group of men took place outside the Seven Stars Inn in Orange Street.

During the incident, a man in his 30s was assaulted by two men. He sustained a serious head injury and was taken to a London hospital where he remains.

On the morning of Monday 16 May, a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from the Canterbury area, were arrested on suspicion of assault in relation to the incident and were taken into custody.

Officers are still keen to speak to witnesses who are yet to make a report, and would also like to obtain any video footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/91888/22.