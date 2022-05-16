Work by specialist officers have ensured two men who carried out a horrifying aggravated burglary have been jailed for a total of 25 years

A couple in their 50s were subjected to a violent and terrifying ordeal at their home in Halstead Road, Fordham on the morning on 17 November 2018.

Two men wearing high visibility jackets knocked on the front door at around 9.10am and the woman living there, believing them to be delivering flowers, opened it.

The men forced their way inside and in doing so, shocked the woman with what was described as a stun device.

The pair threatened her and demanded money before striking her to the head with an object.

She then saw a third man come through the front door with her husband and then witnessed him being assaulted, having his head stamped on.

He is also shocked with a stun device before the pair had their hands tied with cable ties and further threats of violence were made.

The man also had ladders put on top of him to further incapacitate him.

The men left taking money and jewellery.

Hearing the house was quiet, the man got free from his ties, tended to his wife and managed to call his son and the police were called.