Work by specialist officers have ensured two men who carried out a horrifying aggravated burglary have been jailed for a total of 25 years

A couple in their 50s were subjected to a violent and terrifying ordeal at their home in Halstead Road, Fordham on the morning on 17 November 2018.
Two men wearing high visibility jackets knocked on the front door at around 9.10am and the woman living there, believing them to be delivering flowers, opened it.
The men forced their way inside and in doing so, shocked the woman with what was described as a stun device.
The pair threatened her and demanded money before striking her to the head with an object.
She then saw a third man come through the front door with her husband and then witnessed him being assaulted, having his head stamped on.
He is also shocked with a stun device before the pair had their hands tied with cable ties and further threats of violence were made.
The man also had ladders put on top of him to further incapacitate him.
The men left taking money and jewellery.
Hearing the house was quiet, the man got free from his ties, tended to his wife and managed to call his son and the police were called.
How they were caught
A tradesperson, who had been carrying out some work in a commercial premises on the site, had witnessed the vehicles the men had arrived in – a Citroen Berlingo van – and was able to provide the registration number.
CCTV identified a white BMW in company with the van shortly before the burglary took place.
Officers were able to identify one of the registered keepers of the BMW was 45 year-old Barry Sharp, from Britten Road, Lowestoft.
DNA matching another man, 47 year-old Gary Thompson, of Sidney Road, Ludlow, Shropshire, was found on the cable ties used to tie the wife.
Officers were also able to establish that Thompson and Sharp had been in contact frequently in the days leading up to burglary.
They were arrested in May the following year and later both charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.
They both denied the charges but, following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court they were found on Thursday 12 May.
At the same court the following day Thompson was jailed for 12 years while Sharp was sentenced to 13 years.
“Horrifying ordeal”
Detective Sergeant David Crane, from our Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said:
“Gary Thompson and Barry Sharp subjected their victims to a horrifying ordeal in their own home, inflicting an unimaginable level of violence.
“Nobody should be left fearful for their safety in their home.
“I am pleased that through meticulous detective work we have been able to identify Thompson and Sharp and ensure they now face the foreseeable future behind bars.
“I want to praise the victims for their bravery throughout this ordeal.
“I hope this conviction and sentencing will help them move forward.”