Police received a number of calls from members of the public regarding a man carrying a knife and making threats towards people in the centre of Cowes.

Officers attended, and stopped and searched a 34-year-old man from Cowes in the High Street.

A lock knife was recovered by police and the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He remains in custody at this time and officers are following up on further enquiries. Anyone who wishes to speak to the police about this incident can contact 101 quoting 44220194325.

Police on the Isle of Wight say they are committed to tackling knife crime, and this week we are supporting the national Op Sceptre week of action to reduce knife offending.

This involves proactive operational police activity, supported by other initiatives including engagement with local schools and licensed premises.

Officers also have a Surrender Bin positioned at the front counter of Newport Police Station and encourage anyone who has a knife or bladed weapon that they wish to surrender to police to make use of this bin.