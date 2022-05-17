A man has been jailed for three and a half years after causing the death of a pensioner in Accrington by dangerous driving

Thuron Miah was driving a white Volkswagen Golf at speed along Blackburn Road at 5.05pm on November 2, 2019, when he collided with 75-year-old Harry Davies as he crossed the carriageway.

Mr Davies suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital. He sadly died there a short time later.

Miah, 24, of Ambleside Close, Blackburn, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

An eyewitness described the Golf travelling at excess speed shortly before the collision. This was supported by CCTV enquiries.

Miah was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving but denied causing death by dangerous driving. He was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving by a jury at Burnley Crown Court.

Appearing back at the crown court today (May 16) Miah was jailed for three and a half years and banned from driving for five years.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of East Tactical Operations, said: “Thuron Miah was driving far too fast, and his actions led to the death of Mr Davies.

“Whilst his conviction will not bring Mr Davies back, I hope it can bring his family some closure.

“Speed is a factor in so many serious and fatal collisions and this incident shows how speeding can have tragic consequences.”

Mr Davies’s family said in a statement: “Although justice has been done, we are still having to live each day without our beloved Harry. He was such a kind and gentle man. The trial was an awful experience for us to sit through.

“Our sadness and pain intensified when during the trial we found out Thuron Miah had on two previous occasions been caught driving far too fast. He should’ve learned from those that he needed to slow down because put simply, he was an accident waiting to happen.

“We certainly hope after a spell in prison he will understand that such reckless driving sees people like Harry pay the ultimate price, and when he gets out, he’ll drive differently. We don’t want any family to have to go through what we have.”

A second man from Blackburn arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was later released no further action.