A Revolutionary Approach to Creating Flyers in 2022

Back in medieval times, if you had a message to spread to the world, you’d have had to travel from village to village ringing a bell and shouting, “Hear ye, hear ye.” Since the invention of the printing press almost 600 years ago, things have become much easier. Despite this, some people currently creating flyers seem to be stuck with the methods of centuries past. So, if you’re looking to bring your flyer-making skills into 2022, read on for twelve tips about how you should be putting together the eye-catching flyers your message deserves!

Be as concise as possible

One of George Orwell’s six rules for great writing was, “If it is possible to cut a word out, always cut it out”. In general, what goes for writing is even more applicable with flyers. A brick wall of text won’t capture anybody’s attention. So use the least amount of text you can get away with while still getting your message across.

Establish a clear message

It is of the utmost importance that you know exactly what your message is and ensure there is no room for confusion about what you are communicating. You have a minimal window of opportunity to catch the recipient’s attention before they decide whether to read on; anything complicated or contradictory will likely lead to your flyer landing straight in the trash.

Create a focal point

A striking image that forms the focal point of your flyer will help draw people’s attention far more effectively than pieces of text or pictures scattered across the page.

Limit your fonts

Using more than two different types of fonts is likely to create a cluttered quality on your flyer. Limit the fonts as much as possible to give a feeling of coherence.

Use bullet points

Bullet points – or numbered lists – help maintain the reader’s attention. They effectively divide up your key messages, aiding in better comprehension. They also give your reader an idea of how many more points will be made, making them more likely to keep going to the end.

Consider infographics

Opt for the latter if you can choose between expressing something with a few into text or graphic sentences. A written statistic will not imprint the point on your reader’s mind and a visual representation of the same information.

Take advantage of colour psychology

Humans are naturally inclined to associate certain colors with certain emotions. That means that you need to think about your colour choices within the context of what you’re discussing. For example, if you’re promoting a product with relaxation or wellbeing, a fresh green will cue your audience to think about nature and regeneration. A bright red might be jarring and could undermine your message in this case.

Use templates

Several flyer templates are available with free flyer maker if you’re stuck on where to begin with signing the perfect flyer.

Incorporate your branding

If you have a logo, make sure it is displayed on the flyer. Try to keep the flyer generally consistent with your logo’s tone. For example, if your symbol is a jovial-looking cartoon figure, use a similar vibe in the flyer. This will enhance the consistency of your message and help create a unified feel for the target audience, which will be more memorable.

Proofread

Nothing is more likely to undermine your effort than spelling or grammar mistakes, which are unprofessional and will make your audience assume your service is inexperienced as well. Always proofread and go over the text again the next day with fresh eyes.

Take into account formatting issues

There will likely be some bleed or trim issues when your flyer goes to the printer. Also, concerning misspellings and bad grammar: a flyer that looks sloppily formatted will do more harm than good to your brand. Print out a couple of trial copies before you mass produce to make sure the sensational image on your computer screen is what emerges on paper.

Include a call to action

Finally, a flyer should always have a call to action. What exactly are you asking people to do? Make it specific – do they need to go to a website, sign up for a particular service, or call a certain number? Whatever it is, lead your audience’s focus towards the action you want them to take.

Flyers remain some of the best communication methods that exist. So make stunning sure you follow these 12 tips, which will ensure your flyers are attention-grabbing, memorable, and get your message out better than the town crier ever could!