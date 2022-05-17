Firefighters rescued a fox cub who had his head trapped in a wheel in Tottenham

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The cub had its head stuck in the middle of the tyre rim and was found not too far from Tottenham Fire Station by the RSPCA.

“Firefighters protected the cub’s head and used specialist cutting equipment to safely free them from the wheel.

“The fox was calm whilst crews worked to cut away at the wheel and thankfully, he was uninjured. The RSPCA handler took the fox back to where they found him and he ran off to find his family.”

The work of a firefighter is varied and involves all sorts of different incidents, and they are ready, willing and able to assist distressed or injured animals.

The last thing firefighters want is for people to put themselves at risk rescuing an animal themselves – but the Brigade does encourage people to call the RSPCA in the first instance and they will assist if specialist equipment is required, as it was in this case.

The Brigade was called at 1702 and the incident was over for firefighters by 1759. Crews from Tottenham Fire Station dealt with the incident.