Four suspects have been arrested by detectives investigating an assault in Whitstable

Shortly after midnight on the morning of Saturday 14 May 2022, a man and a woman in their 20s were involved in a verbal exchange with an unknown woman in the town’s High Street, before continuing along the road.

A few moments later, a vehicle, thought to be a black Land Rover Freelander, stopped and four men got out and assaulted the two victims.

Both were taken to hospital by South East Coast Ambulance Service and have since been discharged.

On Monday 16 May, three men and a woman, aged between 32 and 24, were arrested as part of the investigation and taken into custody.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage which may assist them, to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/91370/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous form on their website.