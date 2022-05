Harry Scott was last seen in Dover town centre at around 3pm on Monday 16 May 2022.

The 24-year-old is described as around five feet, nine inches tall, with thick brown hair and a beard.

He is believed to have been wearing blue trainers, blue shorts and a grey vest top and was carrying a blue satchel bag and a black rucksack when last seen.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call 101, quoting reference 17-0160.